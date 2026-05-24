Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd Buys New Shares in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 207,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,953,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

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More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $234.67 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $149.04 and a 1 year high of $251.71. The stock has a market cap of $564.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.02 and a 200 day moving average of $223.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 60.12%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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