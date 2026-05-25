Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd Buys Shares of 279,088 Sylvamo Corporation $SLVM

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 279,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,438,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.71% of Sylvamo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLVM. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sylvamo by 34.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,073,000 after buying an additional 546,336 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sylvamo by 3,945.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,990,000 after buying an additional 308,560 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sylvamo during the second quarter valued at about $15,030,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sylvamo by 2,246.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 223,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,765,000 after buying an additional 214,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sylvamo by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 338,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,295,000 after buying an additional 214,016 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Sylvamo Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SLVM opened at $38.13 on Monday. Sylvamo Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.85 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company's revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sylvamo Corporation will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Sylvamo's payout ratio is presently 71.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLVM shares. Zacks Research upgraded Sylvamo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Sylvamo from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Sylvamo from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sylvamo in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sylvamo has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sylvamo

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sylvamo news, SVP Rodrigo Davoli sold 3,250 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $150,995.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 46,484 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,159,646.64. The trade was a 6.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SLVM, is a leading global producer of uncoated freesheet paper. The company was established in October 2021 through a spin-off from International Paper, creating an independent entity focused exclusively on the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-quality uncoated paper products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Sylvamo draws on decades of industry experience inherited from its predecessor, positioning itself to meet evolving customer needs in paper-based communications and packaging applications.

The company’s core product portfolio includes office and digital print papers, direct mail and marketing materials, catalog and commercial printing papers, and a range of specialty and value-added grades.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM - Free Report).

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