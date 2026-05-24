Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd Buys Shares of 502,742 Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 502,742 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $19,682,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.05% of Copart at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Copart by 13.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,088 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.1% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,163 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 54.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,693 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Legacy Group grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Legacy Group now owns 13,880 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Copart

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 26,213 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $869,747.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,532 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,638,871.76. The trade was a 24.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. Weiss Ratings lowered Copart from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price target on Copart in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Copart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an "underweight" rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.50.

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Trending Headlines about Copart

Here are the key news stories impacting Copart this week:

Copart Stock Down 1.8%

Copart stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $58.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 33.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart NASDAQ: CPRT is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart's business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

Further Reading

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