Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd Invests $22.54 Million in Lear Corporation $LEA

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 196,672 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $22,539,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.38% of Lear as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Lear by 942.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Lear by 62.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 309 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Lear by 94.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 458 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company's stock.

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Lear Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of LEA opened at $139.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company's fifty day moving average is $125.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.21. Lear Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.14 and a fifty-two week high of $142.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lear Corporation will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Lear's payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lear from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $133.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $140.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEA

Key Stories Impacting Lear

Here are the key news stories impacting Lear this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Lear (LEA) as a top-ranked growth stock, which may draw in growth-oriented investors and support the shares. Lear (LEA) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?

Zacks highlighted as a top-ranked growth stock, which may draw in growth-oriented investors and support the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles about saunas, red light therapy, crypto regulation, and other unrelated topics do not appear to affect Lear’s shares. The health benefits of saunas: backed by research and experts

Recent articles about saunas, red light therapy, crypto regulation, and other unrelated topics do not appear to affect Lear’s shares. Neutral Sentiment: Lear’s latest reported results showed EPS ahead of expectations and revenue growth, helping reinforce the stock’s positive momentum, though this was from an earlier earnings release rather than a new catalyst today.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 1,590 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $214,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,370. The trade was a 46.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company's stock.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation NYSE: LEA is a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems. The company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat systems, seat components and power solutions for major vehicle manufacturers. Its electrical business delivers modules and components for battery management, infotainment, body and safety electronics, as well as advanced connectivity and electrification solutions.

The seating division develops lightweight, ergonomic seat structures, trim and mechanisms that address comfort, safety and environmental targets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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