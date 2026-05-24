Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd Invests $28.31 Million in Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,150 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $28,312,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.40% of Installed Building Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the construction company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the construction company's stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 36,067.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,974 shares of the construction company's stock worth $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 54,822 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.22 per share, for a total transaction of $97,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,870,670.96. The trade was a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 1,410 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total transaction of $413,567.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,954.63. The trade was a 20.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,046 shares of company stock valued at $844,194. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $284.00 to $195.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $326.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $226.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $247.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $214.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.84. The company's fifty day moving average is $265.27 and its 200 day moving average is $279.08. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.18 and a 52 week high of $349.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $668.92 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.28% and a net margin of 8.65%.Installed Building Products's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Installed Building Products's payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc NYSE: IBP is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

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