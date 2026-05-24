Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd Invests $33.93 Million in OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 794,589 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $33,929,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd owned 0.39% of OGE Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGE. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,454 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 18,812 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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OGE Energy Trading Up 1.0%

OGE stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. OGE Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.02 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.03%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. OGE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.89%.

OGE Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting OGE Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its fiscal 2027 earnings estimate to $2.59 per share from $2.58, suggesting slightly improved expectations for OGE Energy’s medium-term profitability.

Zacks Research raised its fiscal 2027 earnings estimate to $2.59 per share from $2.58, suggesting slightly improved expectations for OGE Energy’s medium-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: The firm also nudged up its fiscal 2028 EPS estimate to $2.80 from $2.79, reinforcing a more favorable longer-term outlook for the utility. OGE Energy analyst update

The firm also nudged up its fiscal 2028 EPS estimate to $2.80 from $2.79, reinforcing a more favorable longer-term outlook for the utility. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifted near-term 2026 and 2027 quarterly estimates in several cases, including Q3 2026 EPS to $0.95 and Q3 2027 EPS to $0.96, which may help sentiment around earnings stability.

Analysts lifted near-term 2026 and 2027 quarterly estimates in several cases, including Q3 2026 EPS to $0.95 and Q3 2027 EPS to $0.96, which may help sentiment around earnings stability. Neutral Sentiment: OGE Energy’s latest quarterly results matched EPS expectations at $0.24 per share, while revenue came in above estimates, so there was no major earnings surprise driving the stock.

OGE Energy’s latest quarterly results matched EPS expectations at $0.24 per share, while revenue came in above estimates, so there was no major earnings surprise driving the stock. Negative Sentiment: Some near-term estimates were trimmed, including Q2 2027 EPS to $0.63 from $0.69, Q4 2027 EPS to $0.59 from $0.61, and Q1 2028 EPS to $0.54 from $0.57, which could temper upside expectations.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lyle G. Ganske purchased 10,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $500,055.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,420 shares in the company, valued at $500,055.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 7,345 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $352,339.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,497 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,573,621.09. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $49.00 price objective on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on OGE Energy from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded OGE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. NYSE: OGE is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

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