Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd Makes New $11.68 Million Investment in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 97,046 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $11,679,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ExxonMobil

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $339,313.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 18,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,955.28. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $154.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $641.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. The company's fifty day moving average is $155.79 and its 200 day moving average is $139.12. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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