Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd Makes New $34.41 Million Investment in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 637,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $34,406,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $345,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503,391 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 530.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,453,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $245,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588,601 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,859,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $444,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982,439 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 31.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,833,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $669,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 56.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $426,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,041 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Insider Activity

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.1%

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. The stock's fifty day moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.79%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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