Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd Makes New $40.02 Million Investment in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130,930 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $40,016,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 1,616.7% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 735.7% in the third quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $282.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43. McDonald's Corporation has a one year low of $271.98 and a one year high of $341.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.25.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.McDonald's's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

McDonald's News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $806,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,800. This represents a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total value of $2,066,731.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $763,567.39. This represents a 73.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,973. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price objective on McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on McDonald's from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald's from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on McDonald's from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on McDonald's from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $334.45.

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About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

See Also

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