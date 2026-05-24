Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 258,263 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $52,438,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 2,329 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $517,923.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,677 shares in the company, valued at $14,605,251.26. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,620 shares of company stock worth $5,527,602. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $191.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.24. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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