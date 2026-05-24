Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd Purchases Shares of 278,082 Intuit Inc. $INTU

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 278,082 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $184,207,000. Intuit comprises 1.3% of Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.10% of Intuit at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 135.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in Intuit by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $443.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Freedom Capital cut shares of Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $546.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit reported fiscal Q3 results that beat estimates on both revenue and earnings, raised full-year guidance, and highlighted strength in TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks Online, and other growth engines. Intuit's Q3 Earnings Beat on Consumer Growth & Higher Guidance

Intuit reported fiscal Q3 results that beat estimates on both revenue and earnings, raised full-year guidance, and highlighted strength in TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks Online, and other growth engines. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts still maintained bullish ratings even after lowering price targets, suggesting Street sentiment remains constructive on Intuit’s long-term growth profile. TD Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Intuit

Several analysts still maintained bullish ratings even after lowering price targets, suggesting Street sentiment remains constructive on Intuit’s long-term growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also pointed to improving customer spending and “flywheel” benefits from broader adoption across Intuit’s product suite, which supports the AI and platform expansion narrative. Intuit customers spending more as it improves experiences across brands

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the sale, the director owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $319.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $403.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.51. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.36 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Intuit's payout ratio is 29.07%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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