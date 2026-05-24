Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd Purchases Shares of 433,627 Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 433,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,242,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Molson Coors Beverage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 551.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 612 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.44. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.33 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 16.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.79%. Molson Coors Beverage's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Molson Coors Beverage's dividend payout ratio is currently -18.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew Thomas Molson bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.67 per share, with a total value of $93,340.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,602.18. The trade was a 8.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,245 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $52,912.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $419,517.50. This represents a 11.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company's stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada's Molson and the United States' Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

Further Reading

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