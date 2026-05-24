Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd Purchases Shares of 587,168 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 587,168 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $229,653,000. Kinsale Capital Group makes up 1.6% of Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd owned about 2.52% of Kinsale Capital Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 450,044 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $191,386,000 after buying an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,501 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 7,444.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 37,721 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $16,041,000 after buying an additional 37,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 22,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.66, for a total value of $6,832,852.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 308,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $93,233,807.68. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $392.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $348.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $390.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 0.5%

KNSL opened at $310.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $334.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.61. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $293.78 and a one year high of $512.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $410.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 27.48%.The company's quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Kinsale Capital Group's dividend payout ratio is 4.40%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

See Also

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