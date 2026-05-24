Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd Purchases Shares of 89,261 TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 89,261 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $37,239,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd owned 0.32% of TopBuild at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in TopBuild by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 86 shares of the construction company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $496.00 target price (up from $487.00) on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $515.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $440.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TopBuild from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $466.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLD

TopBuild Stock Performance

BLD opened at $408.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $396.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.40. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $273.87 and a 1 year high of $559.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.85.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

More TopBuild News

Here are the key news stories impacting TopBuild this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate for TopBuild to $4.36 from $4.34, a modest increase that points to slightly better earnings expectations.

Zacks Research raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate for TopBuild to $4.36 from $4.34, a modest increase that points to slightly better earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate to $18.16 from $18.09, slightly above the current consensus of $18.14, suggesting expectations remain stable to improving.

The firm also lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate to $18.16 from $18.09, slightly above the current consensus of $18.14, suggesting expectations remain stable to improving. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term outlook improved for some periods, including Q1 2028 EPS being raised to $5.18 from $5.03 and FY2027 being projected at $19.61, which may support confidence in TopBuild’s earnings trajectory.

Longer-term outlook improved for some periods, including Q1 2028 EPS being raised to $5.18 from $5.03 and FY2027 being projected at $19.61, which may support confidence in TopBuild’s earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating on TopBuild, indicating the brokerage is not signaling a strong buy or sell thesis.

Zacks Research maintained a rating on TopBuild, indicating the brokerage is not signaling a strong buy or sell thesis. Negative Sentiment: The analyst also reduced several estimates, including Q2 2026 EPS to $4.75 from $4.76, Q3 2026 to $5.30 from $5.37, Q1 2027 to $4.29 from $4.32, Q2 2027 to $5.12 from $5.14, Q3 2027 to $5.36 from $5.39, Q4 2027 to $4.84 from $5.02, and FY2028 to $22.05 from $22.10, which may have weighed on the stock.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. NYSE: BLD is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild's core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

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