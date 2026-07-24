Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,090,037 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,068,208 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.65% of Life Time Group worth $217,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LTH. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company's stock.

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Life Time Group Price Performance

LTH opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $43.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.65 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.56%.The business's revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In other Life Time Group news, Director Jimena Almendares sold 40,589 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $1,363,384.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,242,258.97. The trade was a 52.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 2,208,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $63,165,388.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,027,703 shares in the company, valued at $315,392,305.80. This represents a 16.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,943,861 shares of company stock valued at $857,228,555. Insiders own 13.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research cut Life Time Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Life Time Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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