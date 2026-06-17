Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH Position Trimmed by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,659,572 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,623 shares during the period. Life Time Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Granahan Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Life Time Group worth $44,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LTH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Life Time Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.80.

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Life Time Group Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.65 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Life Time Group

In other Life Time Group news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 2,208,580 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $63,165,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,027,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at $315,392,305.80. This trade represents a 16.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 62,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $2,000,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 246,574 shares in the company, valued at $7,841,053.20. This represents a 20.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,876,110 shares of company stock worth $854,609,979. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Life Time Group Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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