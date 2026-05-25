LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,162 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $33,949,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,824,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,944,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,182 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,486,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,181,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,348,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,159,640,000 after purchasing an additional 813,844 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,579,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,873,385,000 after purchasing an additional 191,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.00.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total transaction of $55,688,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,085 shares of company stock worth $114,051,007. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $467.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.67 and a 12-month high of $481.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $297.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.77.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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