Lifeworks Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 257.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,589 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RTX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,922,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RTX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,884,588 shares of the company's stock worth $16,851,633,000 after buying an additional 630,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,783,584 shares of the company's stock worth $5,462,310,000 after buying an additional 105,069 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800,188 shares of the company's stock worth $3,998,155,000 after buying an additional 625,994 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,167,626,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $195.81 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.56 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company's fifty day moving average price is $182.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.34.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. RTX's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX's dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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