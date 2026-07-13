Lifeworks Advisors LLC Has $4.15 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,458 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.0%

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $93.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $81.97 and a 12 month high of $137.49. The stock has a market cap of $163.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.Abbott Laboratories's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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