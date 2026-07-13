Lifeworks Advisors LLC Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,679 shares of the network technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC's holdings in F5 were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $579,699,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in F5 by 15,103.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,170,216 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $298,709,000 after buying an additional 1,162,519 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in F5 by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,753,652 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $702,897,000 after buying an additional 1,119,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,706,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of F5 by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 958,947 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $244,781,000 after buying an additional 610,437 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of F5 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $292.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on F5 from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on F5 from $356.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $382.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on F5

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, CFO Edward Cooper Werner sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $162,400. This trade represents a 86.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,328 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.58, for a total value of $439,010.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,474.80. This represents a 14.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 22,579 shares of company stock worth $7,836,860 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $430.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.40. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $432.74.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.82 million. F5 had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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