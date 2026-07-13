Lifeworks Advisors LLC Has $6.46 Million Stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG - Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,766 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC's holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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The Hartford Insurance Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Hartford Insurance Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on HIG to $165 and kept an overweight rating, signaling strong confidence in the company’s outlook.

Wells Fargo raised its price target on HIG to $165 and kept an overweight rating, signaling strong confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho lifted its target to $163 and maintained an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum.

Mizuho lifted its target to $163 and maintained an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: Dowling & Partners increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $13.25, suggesting earnings expectations are improving for The Hartford Insurance Group .

Dowling & Partners increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $13.25, suggesting earnings expectations are improving for . Neutral Sentiment: Options activity has also picked up, with Zacks noting surging implied volatility in HIG options, which may reflect increased trader attention rather than a clear directional catalyst.

Options activity has also picked up, with Zacks noting surging implied volatility in HIG options, which may reflect increased trader attention rather than a clear directional catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent commentary from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also points to a positive outlook, reinforcing the broader bullish sentiment around the stock.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Insurance Group

In related news, President Adin M. Tooker sold 8,895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total transaction of $1,201,981.35. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 38,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,163,047.04. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIG. UBS Group decreased their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $148.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $138.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.61 and a 1-year high of $144.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Hartford Insurance Group's dividend payout ratio is 16.87%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

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