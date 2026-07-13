Lifeworks Advisors LLC Has $7.01 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,995 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC's holdings in eBay were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 128.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $5,852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,557.68. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total transaction of $1,217,544.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 280,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,707,556.36. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,963,512. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY opened at $117.20 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.47. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.78 and a 1 year high of $119.31. The company has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

More eBay News

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: eBay was added to several Russell growth indexes, including the Russell Midcap Growth and Russell 1000 Growth benchmarks, which could boost institutional ownership and index-driven demand for the shares. eBay joins Russell Growth Indexes

eBay was added to several Russell growth indexes, including the Russell Midcap Growth and Russell 1000 Growth benchmarks, which could boost institutional ownership and index-driven demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm remains focused on eBay’s expansion of live shopping and AI-driven recommerce initiatives, including eBay Live and its investment in Fleek, which reinforce the company’s growth strategy. eBay expanding live shopping and investing in AI resale startup

Investor enthusiasm remains focused on eBay’s expansion of live shopping and AI-driven recommerce initiatives, including eBay Live and its investment in Fleek, which reinforce the company’s growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are generally constructive into the report, with recent coverage highlighting eBay’s improving fundamentals and a favorable setup heading into Q2 earnings. Earnings Preview: What To Expect From eBay’s Report

Analysts are generally constructive into the report, with recent coverage highlighting eBay’s improving fundamentals and a favorable setup heading into Q2 earnings. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Jamie Iannone sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is usually viewed as routine and not a strong signal about the company’s outlook. Jamie Iannone sells shares of eBay stock

CEO Jamie Iannone sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is usually viewed as routine and not a strong signal about the company’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: eBay’s addition to short-interest data did not show meaningful bearish pressure, with reported short interest effectively unchanged at zero shares.

eBay’s addition to short-interest data did not show meaningful bearish pressure, with reported short interest effectively unchanged at zero shares. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo slightly raised its price target on eBay but kept an equal-weight rating, suggesting a more cautious stance than the bullish headlines imply.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of eBay from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $108.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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