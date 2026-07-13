Lifeworks Advisors LLC Sells 5,645 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Lifeworks Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,966 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 5,645 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,966.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 540.0% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $504.67.

View Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MSI stock opened at $422.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.36 and a 12-month high of $492.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm's 50 day moving average is $409.21 and its 200 day moving average is $422.57.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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