Lifeworks Advisors LLC Sells 72,176 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 72,176 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC's holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 69.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $51.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.22.

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LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $56.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.32. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.68%.The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently -110.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

Further Reading

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