Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 18,779 Chevron Corporation $CVX

Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,779 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $51,621,354.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,920,217.10. This trade represents a 89.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total transaction of $2,187,528.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 816,439 shares of company stock valued at $154,339,900. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Melius Research raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $202.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:CVX opened at $181.37 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $193.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.09. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $133.77 and a one year high of $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 14.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is 123.40%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

See Also

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