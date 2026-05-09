Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 57,338 Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,338 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $5,376,000. Netflix comprises approximately 1.2% of Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,458,944 shares of company stock valued at $138,141,007. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $87.45 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $149.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong early reviews for Netflix’s new drama Remarkably Bright Creatures suggest a programming win that could help engagement and subscriber retention. Remarkably Bright Creatures Review

Strong early reviews for Netflix’s new drama Remarkably Bright Creatures suggest a programming win that could help engagement and subscriber retention. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary remains constructive, with several firms maintaining or raising price targets and broader coverage still pointing to a “Moderate Buy” view. Netflix, Pulte, and Mobileye Are Buying Their Own Dips—Should You?

Recent analyst commentary remains constructive, with several firms maintaining or raising price targets and broader coverage still pointing to a “Moderate Buy” view. Neutral Sentiment: Warner Bros. Discovery’s large quarterly loss included a $2.8 billion Netflix-related termination fee, but this is primarily an M&A accounting item for WBD rather than a direct operating signal for Netflix. WBD Logs $2.92B Loss

Warner Bros. Discovery’s large quarterly loss included a $2.8 billion Netflix-related termination fee, but this is primarily an M&A accounting item for WBD rather than a direct operating signal for Netflix. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Netflix is “not a buy, buy, buy,” reflecting caution around competition in streaming, but it was more of a valuation/positioning comment than a formal downgrade. Jim Cramer on Netflix

Jim Cramer said Netflix is “not a buy, buy, buy,” reflecting caution around competition in streaming, but it was more of a valuation/positioning comment than a formal downgrade. Negative Sentiment: CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares and CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares on May 7, adding to recent insider selling and likely weighing on investor sentiment. Netflix Insider Selling

CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares and CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares on May 7, adding to recent insider selling and likely weighing on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Technical and trading commentary points to continued weakness after the recent pullback, with the stock still below key moving averages and some investors questioning near-term upside. Is It Time To Reassess Netflix?

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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