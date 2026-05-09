Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV Invests $2.35 Million in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,726 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Lam Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $285.94.

View Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $294.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.97. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $74.65 and a 12 month high of $297.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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