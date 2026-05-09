Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV Invests $3.74 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,709 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $3,735,000. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 276.2% during the fourth quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.81. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.46 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

More Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. Wedbush decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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