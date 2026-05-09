Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 18,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company's stock.

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Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $377.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.92 and a 200 day moving average of $332.13. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $424.24.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.97 earnings per share. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Bank of America raised Elevance Health from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $332.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $384.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Elevance Health from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Elevance Health to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $384.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ELV

Trending Headlines about Elevance Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Elevance Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Elevance beat first-quarter expectations and raised EPS guidance, which is helping support investor confidence in the company’s near-term outlook. A Look At Elevance Health (ELV) Valuation After Q1 Beat And Raised EPS Guidance

Elevance beat first-quarter expectations and raised EPS guidance, which is helping support investor confidence in the company’s near-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted FY2026 EPS estimates to $26.79 from $25.53, matching the consensus estimate and signaling stronger expected earnings this year.

Zacks Research lifted FY2026 EPS estimates to $26.79 from $25.53, matching the consensus estimate and signaling stronger expected earnings this year. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also raised FY2027 EPS estimates to $28.51 from $28.40, and increased its Q2 2027 forecast to $7.23 from $7.20, suggesting analysts still see healthy longer-term profitability.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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