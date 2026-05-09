Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,824 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. Zacks Research raised Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price objective on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Arista Networks from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $182.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANET

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $5,225,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,110.56. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 8,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,378,127.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,414,984.68. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,502,729 shares of company stock valued at $246,707,719 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $141.73 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $83.86 and a one year high of $179.80. The company has a market cap of $178.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.87.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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