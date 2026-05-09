Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV Takes $2.27 Million Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,660 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 410.7% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,201,761.28. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 30th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.80.

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Medtronic News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Medtronic Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $76.03 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $75.91 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The stock has a market cap of $97.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business's 50 day moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day moving average is $94.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Medtronic's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Further Reading

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