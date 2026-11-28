Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 307,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,676,000. Xcel Energy accounts for 0.6% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. James T. Borello RIA grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. James T. Borello RIA now owns 367 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 5,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Xcel Energy Stock Down 2.8%

Xcel Energy stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.69. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.61.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Xcel Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $99.00 price objective (down from $101.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a "sector outperform" rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $90.71.

Read Our Latest Report on XEL

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy is a regulated electric and natural gas utility company that generates, transmits and distributes energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Its operations include power plants, electric transmission and distribution networks, and natural gas systems. The company serves customers across Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin. Its electric generation portfolio includes renewable and conventional energy resources, and it invests in infrastructure and energy services to support the needs of its service areas.

See Also

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