Lightrock Netherlands B.V. Decreases Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Lightrock Netherlands B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF - Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,974 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 65,715 shares during the period. Abercrombie & Fitch makes up about 1.4% of Lightrock Netherlands B.V.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. owned about 0.23% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $13,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 481 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANF

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 103,200 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $10,168,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 605,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,640,504.59. The trade was a 14.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock worth $34,661,358. Insiders own 2.29% of the company's stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:ANF opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.13. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 52-week low of $65.45 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.98.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 9.63%.The business's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co NYSE: ANF is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF - Free Report).

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