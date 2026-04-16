Free Trial
→ SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Lightrock Netherlands B.V. Decreases Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Abercrombie & Fitch logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lightrock Netherlands B.V. reduced its stake by 38.1% in Q4, leaving it with 106,974 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (about $13.5M), which is its 17th-largest holding and roughly 0.23% of ANF.
  • CEO Fran Horowitz sold 103,200 shares at an average of $98.53 on Jan. 22 (a 14.6% cut to her position); insiders have sold 350,000 shares (~$34.7M) over the last three months and now own 2.29% of the company.
  • Analysts carry a consensus "Moderate Buy" (8 Buys, 5 Holds) with a $117.82 target; the company beat Q4 EPS ($3.68 vs. $3.56) and issued FY2026 guidance of $10.20–$11.00 EPS.
  • Interested in Abercrombie & Fitch? Here are five stocks we like better.

Lightrock Netherlands B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF - Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,974 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 65,715 shares during the period. Abercrombie & Fitch makes up about 1.4% of Lightrock Netherlands B.V.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. owned about 0.23% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $13,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 481 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANF

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 103,200 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $10,168,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 605,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,640,504.59. The trade was a 14.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock worth $34,661,358. Insiders own 2.29% of the company's stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:ANF opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.13. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 52-week low of $65.45 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.98.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 9.63%.The business's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co NYSE: ANF is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Abercrombie & Fitch Right Now?

Before you consider Abercrombie & Fitch, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Abercrombie & Fitch wasn't on the list.

While Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax This Year?
What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax This Year?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Read this or regret it forever
Read this or regret it forever
From Porter & Company (Ad)
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines