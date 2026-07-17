Lightrock Netherlands B.V. Has $13.58 Million Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Lightrock Netherlands B.V. lowered its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,321 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Lumentum comprises approximately 1.4% of Lightrock Netherlands B.V.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lightrock Netherlands B.V.'s holdings in Lumentum were worth $13,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 36.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the technology company's stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company's stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $706.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $868.47 and a 200-day moving average of $710.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.78 and a beta of 1.48. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,085.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Lumentum

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lumentum from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,012.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LITE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lumentum news, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total transaction of $4,300,418.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,236,414.56. This represents a 19.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $3,036,422.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 89,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,438,623.85. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Further Reading

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