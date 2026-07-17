Lightrock Netherlands B.V. Reduces Holdings in QuidelOrtho Corporation $QDEL

Lightrock Netherlands B.V. lowered its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL - Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,547 shares of the company's stock after selling 146,453 shares during the quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. owned about 0.46% of QuidelOrtho worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 3,691.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 910 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 322.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 555.2% during the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 3,466 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research upgraded QuidelOrtho from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $13.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.43. QuidelOrtho Corporation has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $35.58.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $619.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $665.23 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 45.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. QuidelOrtho has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho is a global diagnostics company formed through the merger of Quidel Corporation and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. The combined entity develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of rapid and high-throughput diagnostic solutions across immunoassay, molecular diagnostics and transfusion medicine. Its offerings span point-of-care platforms for acute care testing as well as large-scale automated systems designed for clinical laboratories and blood banks.

The company's product range includes rapid antigen and antibody tests for infectious diseases, molecular assays utilizing nucleic acid amplification technology, and integrated immunodiagnostic analyzers.

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