Lightrock Netherlands B.V. Sells 91,926 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Lightrock Netherlands B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,470 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after selling 91,926 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies makes up about 2.0% of Lightrock Netherlands B.V.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. owned about 0.12% of Akamai Technologies worth $19,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,087 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

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Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $118.81 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $134.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.73. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $165.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Akamai Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $145.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Akamai Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $31,446.63. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 31,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,486.46. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total value of $311,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,099.70. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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