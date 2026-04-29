Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $32.03 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,869 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,413 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up 3.5% of Lincluden Management Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Nutrien worth $32,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 699 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 42.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Nutrien Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NTR opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $85.36.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien's previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Nutrien's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Nutrien from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nutrien from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $80.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTR

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

Further Reading

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