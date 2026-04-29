Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 9,071 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,407 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 9,071 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.'s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 1,226.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Sun Communities Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $128.47 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $137.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.01 and a 200-day moving average of $127.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.30 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 62.29%.Sun Communities's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities's previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Sun Communities's payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $516,838.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,280.17. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $127.75 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sun Communities from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sun Communities from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $139.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SUI

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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