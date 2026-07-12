Lincoln Capital LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Lincoln Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 11,873 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,553,932,000 after buying an additional 1,384,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,092,005 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,266,604,000 after buying an additional 105,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,573 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,172,099,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,873,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,861,975 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $828,821,000 after acquiring an additional 184,644 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.0%

ROP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $355.90. The stock had a trading volume of 860,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,048. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $305.96 and a one year high of $566.24. The stock's 50 day moving average is $336.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.89.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. Roper Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $467.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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