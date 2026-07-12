Lincoln Capital LLC Increases Position in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,181 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Markel Group makes up approximately 6.6% of Lincoln Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Markel Group worth $34,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKL. Brean Capital assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $2,100.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Markel Group from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Markel Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $2,025.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Markel Group

Markel Group Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE MKL traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,949.55. The company had a trading volume of 44,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,669. The company's fifty day moving average is $1,861.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1,964.93. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,719.41 and a one year high of $2,207.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($18.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $26.38 by ($45.28). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 10.85%.The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 114.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 76 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.31, for a total transaction of $140,395.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,191,514.95. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diane Leopold bought 50 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,789.19 per share, for a total transaction of $89,459.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,054.50. This represents a 10.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

About Markel Group

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Markel Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Markel Group wasn't on the list.

While Markel Group currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here