Lincoln Capital LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Lincoln Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,870 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,093,736 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 50,779 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 57,489 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 78,434 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Intel by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,328,488 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $58,626,000 after buying an additional 808,523 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.84. 70,546,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,485,528. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $118.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.63. The stock has a market cap of $552.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.16 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Intel's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $97.88.

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Trending Headlines about Intel

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Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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