Lind Value II ApS Invests $30.72 Million in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Lind Value II ApS bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,056,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,724,000. Blue Owl Capital makes up about 9.9% of Lind Value II ApS's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lind Value II ApS owned 0.13% of Blue Owl Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,153,776 shares of the company's stock worth $205,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,916,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,149,833,000 after buying an additional 4,968,526 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $65,174,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,726,334 shares of the company's stock worth $1,061,999,000 after buying an additional 2,141,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,563,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company's stock.

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Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:OWL opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The business's fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $699.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.23 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 2.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.1%. Blue Owl Capital's payout ratio is presently 766.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OWL. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $10.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL - Free Report).

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