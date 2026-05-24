Lind Value II ApS Purchases 397,928 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Lind Value II ApS lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) by 180.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618,373 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 397,928 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for about 41.7% of Lind Value II ApS's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lind Value II ApS owned approximately 0.49% of Charter Communications worth $129,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other news, Director Mauricio Ramos acquired 9,929 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.93 per share, with a total value of $1,399,293.97. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,721,217.37. This trade represents a 105.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Balan Nair acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.46 per share, for a total transaction of $175,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,608.34. This represents a 9.07% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 20,125 shares of company stock worth $3,167,116 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR opened at $145.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.76. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $196.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.63 and a 12-month high of $422.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $10.01 by ($0.84). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $290.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Charter Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charter Communications wasn't on the list.

While Charter Communications currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here