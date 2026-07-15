Linde PLC $LIN is Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd.'s 8th Largest Position

Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 3.1% of Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd.'s holdings in Linde were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 1,450.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Linde by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Research Partners upped their price target on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $541.75.

View Our Latest Report on Linde

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $522.54 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $514.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.60. The firm has a market cap of $241.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $387.78 and a 1 year high of $548.20.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Linde's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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