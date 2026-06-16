Linde PLC $LIN Shares Bought by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 127.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,458 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 301,252 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 0.7% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.12% of Linde worth $229,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Linde by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,610,387 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,245,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,477 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Linde by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its position in shares of Linde by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 83,262 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $35,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 238,878 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $113,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Linde Trading Down 0.4%

LIN stock opened at $521.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $387.78 and a 12-month high of $525.87. The stock has a market cap of $241.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72. The business's 50-day moving average is $505.24 and its 200 day moving average is $472.76.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. Linde's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Linde from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $541.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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