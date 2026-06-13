Linde PLC $LIN Shares Bought by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,493 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 22,504 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.'s holdings in Linde were worth $25,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Linde by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,610,387 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,245,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,477 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Linde by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 236,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $112,198,000 after purchasing an additional 73,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 83,262 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $35,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $523.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $504.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.51. The stock has a market cap of $242.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $387.78 and a 1-year high of $525.82.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price target on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $541.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Linde

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

See Also

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