Linde PLC $LIN Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,609 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 22,799 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $35,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Linde by 19.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Linde by 19.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 897 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company's stock.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $513.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Linde PLC has a one year low of $387.78 and a one year high of $548.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $515.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.54.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Linde's payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $548.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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