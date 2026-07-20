Linde PLC $LIN Shares Purchased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,150 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.'s holdings in Linde were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 19.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 19.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 897 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $513.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $237.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.54. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $387.78 and a fifty-two week high of $548.20.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. Linde's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $559.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $548.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LIN

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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