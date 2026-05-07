Linde PLC $LIN Shares Purchased by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,328 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG's holdings in Linde were worth $15,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Linde by 45.5% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 236,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $112,198,000 after buying an additional 73,850 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $4,243,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 967,516 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $459,570,000 after buying an additional 24,624 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $501.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. The business's 50-day moving average is $497.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.81. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $387.78 and a 1 year high of $521.28.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. Linde's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total value of $3,111,800.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,227.77. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total value of $2,094,802.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,643,729.02. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,332 shares of company stock worth $9,749,257. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Linde from $550.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $540.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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