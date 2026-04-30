Linde PLC $LIN Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,159 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 10,322 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Linde worth $136,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $504.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $496.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.77. The company has a market capitalization of $233.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $387.78 and a twelve month high of $515.63.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.02. Linde had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.87%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total value of $3,111,800.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,227.77. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total value of $2,094,802.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,643,729.02. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 20,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,257 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $525.00 price objective on Linde in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Linde from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Linde from $550.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $527.80.

View Our Latest Report on Linde

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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